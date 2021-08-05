Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in National Research were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in National Research by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 29,041 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of National Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of National Research by 13.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Research by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of National Research by 25.7% in the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $281,787.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRC stock opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.62. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $59.75.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 25.75%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

