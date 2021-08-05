Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $2.01 Million in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 199,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at about $60,240,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,160,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,156,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,080,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,362,000.

RTPYU stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.11. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.52.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

