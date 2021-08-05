Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 209,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,072,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTAQ opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

