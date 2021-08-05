Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 216,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCIIU. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,943,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,095,000. Finally, Towerview LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,966,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II alerts:

HCIIU opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.