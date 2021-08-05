Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Hits Market Cap of $452,774.26

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 37% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 38.2% lower against the US dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $452,774.26 and approximately $273,270.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00058636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00016665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.94 or 0.00904173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00096863 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00042811 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

