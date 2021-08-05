Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. Gray Television posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,700%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE GTN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.29. 4,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.06. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $24.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

In other Gray Television news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $457,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,173,327.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,373 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth $21,188,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 89.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,507 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 16.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 149,905 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter worth $851,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 50.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 79,391 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

