Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gray Television has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of GTN opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.06. Gray Television has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

In related news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $457,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,173,327.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,700 shares of company stock worth $2,410,373. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Gray Television by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Gray Television in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

