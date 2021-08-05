Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will announce earnings per share of $1.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Great Southern Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,869.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,517 shares of company stock worth $417,712. 24.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,690,000 after purchasing an additional 85,059 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,155,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $814,000. 44.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSBC stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $52.31. 513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $34.32 and a one year high of $60.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.72. The stock has a market cap of $717.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

