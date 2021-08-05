Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $509,000 Stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,776 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Hanmi Financial worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 232,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 50,642 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

HAFC stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $562.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.33. Hanmi Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 27.72%. On average, analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

