Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 134.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2,665.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 606.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HVT opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.64. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.43.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

