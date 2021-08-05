Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $44.84, but opened at $48.11. Green Dot shares last traded at $46.46, with a volume of 1,641 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $153,378.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,710.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 4,817 shares of company stock worth $219,693 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 4.8% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 168,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,552.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot Company Profile (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

