Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 65,422 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 46.5% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,455,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,992,957. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $242,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,214,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,854,649.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $13,194,075.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,084,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,048,309 shares of company stock valued at $186,054,334 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

