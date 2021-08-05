Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys 124 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after purchasing an additional 226,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,583 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $275,989,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $156,026,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nasdaq by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

NDAQ stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.68. The company had a trading volume of 619,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,828. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $190.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,784,256 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

