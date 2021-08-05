Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $884,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,182 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,921 shares of company stock worth $653,433 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,165,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,342,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.74 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $165.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

