Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 25 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after acquiring an additional 524,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after acquiring an additional 167,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,180,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $443.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,734,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,486. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $443.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $431.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.