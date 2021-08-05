Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 66,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCJ. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.99. 2,352,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.