Grin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.22 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $23.38 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,983.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,762.81 or 0.06909840 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.33 or 0.01358888 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.62 or 0.00364210 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00128951 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.55 or 0.00634123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.17 or 0.00350555 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.89 or 0.00299857 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 80,298,540 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

