GrowGeneration (GRWG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect GrowGeneration to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. GrowGeneration has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GrowGeneration to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.15. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.56 and a beta of 2.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $3,188,250.00. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $5,843,300. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

