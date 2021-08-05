Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.69. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 860 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

