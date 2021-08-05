Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

GNTY opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.22. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $41.28.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,916,376. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 232.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 323.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

