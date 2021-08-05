GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $70.53 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $77.48.

