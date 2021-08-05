GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2021

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $70.53 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $77.48.

