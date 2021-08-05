Hammerson’s (HMSO) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 24.39% from the company’s previous close.

HMSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

LON HMSO traded down GBX 1.79 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 35.71 ($0.47). The company had a trading volume of 15,518,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,816,910. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.46.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

