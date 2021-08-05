Hammerson’s (HMSO) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 24.39% from the company’s previous close.

HMSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

LON HMSO traded down GBX 1.79 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 35.71 ($0.47). The company had a trading volume of 15,518,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,816,910. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.46.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

