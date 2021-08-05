Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HWC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.67. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,028,000 after acquiring an additional 561,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,326,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,086,000 after acquiring an additional 119,642 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,313,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at $42,985,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

