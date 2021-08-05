Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HWC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of HWC opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.28. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,028,000 after buying an additional 561,093 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 24.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 252,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 49,596 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 28.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 91,548 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 20.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 50,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth $1,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

