Harbor Group Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Harbor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 0.7% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.47. The stock had a trading volume of 134,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,865. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The company has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.