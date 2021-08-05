Harbor Group Inc. Sells 5,820 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Harbor Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 4.4% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,752. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $107.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.12.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

