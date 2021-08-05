Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HBR. Berenberg Bank raised Harbour Energy to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Shares of HBR traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 341.50 ($4.46). 2,842,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,960. The company has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 212.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.01. Harbour Energy has a one year low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a one year high of GBX 454 ($5.93).

In related news, insider Phil Kirk acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £328,000 ($428,534.10).

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.