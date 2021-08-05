Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 144,100 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,100 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.27% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $42,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $125.79. 4,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,532. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.26. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

