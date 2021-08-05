Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 11,281 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 211,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 251.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,990. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.10.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AUDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

