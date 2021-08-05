Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 6,935 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 24,207 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 234.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 505,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,901,000 after purchasing an additional 354,432 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

NYSE:DIS traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.35. The stock had a trading volume of 218,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,409,126. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.42 billion, a PE ratio of 174.74, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

