Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,940,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up about 2.2% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $98,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 688,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,943,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,016,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEVA stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.30. 249,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,403,004. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.28.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

