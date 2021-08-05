Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hargreaves Lansdown presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of HRGLY opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.19. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $51.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

