Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Harvest Health & Recreation stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. Harvest Health & Recreation has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.98.

Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, processes, sells, and retails inhalable, ingestible, and topical cannabis products in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil products; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the Avenue, CBX SCIENCES, EVOLAB, ALCHEMY, CHROMA, CO2LORS, GOODSUN, MODERN FLOWER, and ROLL ONE brand names.

