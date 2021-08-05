Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hawkins by 84.0% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 42,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 19,331 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Hawkins by 73.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hawkins by 100.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 72,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 36,420 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Hawkins by 86.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawkins by 109.4% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

