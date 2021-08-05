HC Wainwright Cuts Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target to $84.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PCRX has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.21.

PCRX opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.06. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $1,294,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,311 shares in the company, valued at $5,929,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,987 shares of company stock worth $3,344,274 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 23.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $12,834,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,545,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

