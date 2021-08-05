HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. Angion Biomedica has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $342.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Angion Biomedica will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGN. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,001,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,811,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,113,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,670,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.