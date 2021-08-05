HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after buying an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,779,000 after buying an additional 389,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 455,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,706,000 after purchasing an additional 245,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 568,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,281,000 after purchasing an additional 187,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $249.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,591. The company has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.78. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $255.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.94, for a total value of $752,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,406,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,507 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,075. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.05.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

