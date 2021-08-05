Head to Head Comparison: Versus Systems (VS) and Its Competitors

Versus Systems (NASDAQ: VS) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Versus Systems to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Versus Systems and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Versus Systems Competitors 616 3004 4558 88 2.50

Versus Systems presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.70%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 24.71%. Given Versus Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Versus Systems and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $1.39 million -$5.78 million -7.37 Versus Systems Competitors $1.06 billion $1.04 million 36.44

Versus Systems’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems. Versus Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -387.36% -495.77% -92.51% Versus Systems Competitors -27.22% -1,835.50% -11.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Versus Systems rivals beat Versus Systems on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

