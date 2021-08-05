Head to Head Contrast: National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) & Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

National Bankshares has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Bankshares and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bankshares $51.95 million 4.40 $16.08 million N/A N/A Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.34 billion 5.20 $312.32 million $4.30 21.29

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than National Bankshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.6% of National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National Bankshares and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bankshares 32.65% 8.56% 1.13% Pinnacle Financial Partners 34.35% 10.35% 1.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for National Bankshares and Pinnacle Financial Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 1 7 0 2.88

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus target price of $91.86, indicating a potential upside of 0.08%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than National Bankshares.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats National Bankshares on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc. is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as provides credit cards for consumers and businesses. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance agency services primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit cards, direct deposit and remote deposit capture, mobile deposit option, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 114 offices, including 48 in Tennessee, 36 in North Carolina, 20 in South Carolina, 9 in Virginia, and 1 in Georgia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

