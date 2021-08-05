Head-To-Head Contrast: Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) & Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viking Therapeutics and Pharvaris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics N/A N/A -$39.49 million ($0.54) -10.83 Pharvaris N/A N/A -$29.68 million ($6.12) -2.71

Viking Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pharvaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Viking Therapeutics and Pharvaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics N/A -20.67% -19.69% Pharvaris N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.4% of Viking Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Pharvaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Viking Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Viking Therapeutics and Pharvaris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Pharvaris 0 1 3 0 2.75

Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 173.50%. Pharvaris has a consensus price target of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 186.14%. Given Pharvaris’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pharvaris is more favorable than Viking Therapeutics.

Summary

Pharvaris beats Viking Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD. The company also develops VK5211, an orally available non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; VK0612, an orally available Phase IIb-ready drug candidate for type 2 diabetes; and VK0214, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the TRÃ for X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

