Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 10.84%.

Shares of HTA stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.79. 16,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.02. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

