Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $222.16 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will post sales of $222.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $215.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.60 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $166.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year sales of $883.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $847.28 million to $944.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $957.83 million, with estimates ranging from $905.81 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.30.

HL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,149,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,528,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 215.41, a P/E/G ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 2.20.

In other news, Director Charles B. Stanley sold 46,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $420,695.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $5,909,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 897,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,670. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 16.7% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 162.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

