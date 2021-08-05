HempCoin (THC) Trading Down 20.4% Over Last Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $969.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HempCoin has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,644.97 or 1.00266320 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00031861 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006242 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00069056 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000829 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011578 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000646 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,924,318 coins and its circulating supply is 262,789,168 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

