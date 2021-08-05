Henry Schein, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.33 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Henry Schein in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.33 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.03. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

HSIC stock opened at $77.30 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $593,192.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,405,300.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,181 shares of company stock worth $3,523,714 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 52.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

