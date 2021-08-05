Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE HLF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.58. The company had a trading volume of 847,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,392. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.23. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 54.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 13.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

