Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.22. Heritage Commerce reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 27.65%.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $664.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

In related news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 31,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 161.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

