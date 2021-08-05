Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,855 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Intel by 36.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $53.80. The company had a trading volume of 482,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,157,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

