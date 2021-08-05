Heritage Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,217 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.6% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after buying an additional 1,481,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 49.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $604,204,000 after buying an additional 654,949 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 9.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,595,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,013,163,000 after buying an additional 572,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $333.07. The stock had a trading volume of 142,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,102. The firm has a market cap of $354.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

