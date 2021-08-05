Heritage Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 56.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKTX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $528.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $4.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $487.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,292. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $460.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total transaction of $449,732.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,961,204 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

