Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.02. 7,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,752. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $107.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.